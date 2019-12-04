Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was taken during a workshop specialized in minimalist winter landscape photography. During the workshop we were based near the airport of Calgary and drove out into the surrounding countryside for the practical part.

This image was taken on an early morning, the fog hadn't quite lifted yet and it was very cold, the white on the trees is hoarfrost that built up overnight.

The objective of the workshop was to learn how to create meaningful images with a landscape that is almost completely void of any features and I consider this one the successful ones.