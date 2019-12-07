Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The foreground frost and bare background trees lends to the early morning starkness of a January morning in Yellowstone National Park. This Scene was off the main road in the early morning. There was mist on the other side of the road and the frosted grasses on the opposite side.I t was snowing at the time I shot this picture. The temperature in the park was about -9.4 celsius.