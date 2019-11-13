Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a cottonwood tree a few minutes outside of Winnipeg, Canada. I've been to this tree many times in many different weather conditions, but this was probably the best sunset I've seen there. It's always good to have a photo site where you can just hop in the car and get to quickly if you think the weather will be good, or if you have to go to work the next day and don't want to be out too late. I started to call this "my tree" fairly early after finding it. After I'd been to it about ten times I ran into a well known Canadian photographer there during a nice hoar frost. While we were chatting he called it "my tree", referring to himself, but I didn't have the heart to tell him that it was actually my tree.

I took some shots with a wide-angle lens while the sun was setting and tried to include features of the farmer's field that the tree is on. But after the sun went down I decided to try some silhouette shots with the tree in the center of the frame, really accentuating it's shape and the great colors in the sky. You should always stick around after the sun has set below the horizon, as the best colors often come a few minutes after that. To get the tree entirely in the sky I had to shoot from as low an angle as possible. I shoot about 99% of my shots with a tripod, and that was the case here. I like the calm and peaceful feeling I get when viewing this image.