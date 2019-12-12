Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had been waiting for a frosty morning for weeks and winter was getting old when the forecast predicted a deep freeze over a weekend at the end of last January. Living in the south of England weather conditions have to put severe for frosts and snow to affect us, and we like to remind ourselves that if we are feeling the cold and have snow down here, then "think about everyone up north!". Anyway, forgetting the wait, this particular morning did not disappoint - with a cold frost, a watercolor pink sky and calm and still conditions. At this time of year, the sun might rise about 0750 but with the hills around Winchester, light doesn't fall on the church until about 30 minutes after actual sunrise. This provides a wonderful extended period of shooting time between the end of blue hour and the beginning of direct light.