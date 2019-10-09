Wilverley Plain, The New Forest, England by Clive Hollingshead

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I am based on the edge of the The New Forest National Park in the UK, (an area of 566 km2 or 219 sq miles unsown/unfarmed lowland), a fantasy land of ponies, deer, open scrub/heathland and densely packed forest. A late autumn (fall) after the visitors have gone is now my natural habitat.

This shot was taken as part of a small project to try and capture the spirit of the woods, usually late afternoon as the sun was approaching its end of day toils. I was trying to capture the "endlessness" of the forest, as well as its beauty and colour.

Finding a through-route empty of dog walkers and sheltered from the winds I ended up on Wilverley Plain, between Holmsley and Brockenhurst, where I set up the tripod and waited for peace and light to gel, taking several shots of varying times. Limited post-production in LightRoom.

The Forest very rarely lets you down - even if I don't have a camera with you. It is old, comforting, forgiving and welcoming. I hope this shot conveys my love of this small oasis of calm.