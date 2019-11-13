User Icon
Wilton Tree, New South Wales, Australia by Paul Bartle
Lonely Trees Assignment

Wilton Tree, New South Wales, Australia by Paul Bartle

Wilton Tree, New South Wales, Australia by Paul Bartle
I had spotted this tree on the way home from another shoot. I had been on the lookout for a solitary tree and despite having driven past this spot hundreds of times I had never noticed it.

I couldn't go far one morning and the cloud was looking promising, so decided to come here and slowly the cloud came in.

