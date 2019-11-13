Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had spotted this tree on the way home from another shoot. I had been on the lookout for a solitary tree and despite having driven past this spot hundreds of times I had never noticed it.

I couldn't go far one morning and the cloud was looking promising, so decided to come here and slowly the cloud came in.