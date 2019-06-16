This image is one of a series taken after sunset, over an hour at White' Beach on the West Coast of New Zealand's North island. For this series, I work at low shutter speeds, hand-held or with a monopod, eschewing fine detail and focus and allowing movement to clog up features. I'm interested in taking away detail and looking at the generic of landscape. I'm also fascinated by the repetitive progression of natural phenomena. In this mode of working, many attempts are made at the same scene and in exhibition, I often use multiple similar versions in sequences.