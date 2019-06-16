Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»White’s Beach, New Zealand by Stu Sontier
Minimalism

White’s Beach, New Zealand by Stu Sontier

By on 0 Comments

White’s Beach, New Zealand by Stu Sontier
Views: 60

Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

This image is one of a series taken after sunset, over an hour at White' Beach on the West Coast of New Zealand's North island. For this series, I work at low shutter speeds, hand-held or with a monopod, eschewing fine detail and focus and allowing movement to clog up features. I'm interested in taking away detail and looking at the generic of landscape. I'm also fascinated by the repetitive progression of natural phenomena. In this mode of working, many attempts are made at the same scene and in exhibition, I often use multiple similar versions in sequences.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®