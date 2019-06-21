Shopping Cart

Minimalism

White Sands Wind Storm, New Mexico, USA by Robert Hartung

White Sands Wind Storm, New Mexico, USA by Robert Hartung
White Sands is a magnificent photographic venue. Fine Gypsum sand is easily lifted into the air by the prevailing southerly winds in the spring months and give rise to subtle pastel tones during the late afternoon and into the blue hour. On this day the winds were gusting to 55 miles per hour across the dry lake bed to the south and west of the dunes.

Although usually a tripod shooter, the day lent itself to carrying as little gear as possible. The photograph was made kneeling as low on the sand as possible to give maximum stability.

