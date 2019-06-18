White Sands National Monument, USA by Jennifer Clark

We rented an RV and drove south from Colorado to see several of the National Parks, including Great Sand Dunes, Guadalupe Mountains, Carlsbad Caverns, and Big Bend. On the way home, we decided to take a longer route and go see the White Sands National Monument in Alamogordo, NM.

It had been windy the last 24 hours, and it was just about sunset when we pulled into the park. We just so happened to arrive in the middle of a sand storm! I was shocked to see that there were still Horned Larks bouncing around in the wind and sand, picking up their seeds as if the wind and sand didn’t bother them at all. I realized that even though there was no “sky” during this storm, there were still some beautiful compositions like this one, with a lone yucca plant. I stayed in our RV and shot this one from the window, hoping that I wouldn’t get too much sand in my equipment. We were lucky that it mostly stayed outside, but a word of warning here: the sand is tough to get rid of out there!

I insisted we spend the night nearby so that we could see it without the wind and sand the next day. I must admit, I like my sand storm photos even better than I liked the daylight/morning light photos I shot the following day.

Now I’d like to come back, camp, and shoot Milky Way shots out there! It’s an amazing location, I highly recommend visiting.