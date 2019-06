White Sands National Monument is one of Americas most unique landscapes. The dunes are comprised of pure white gypsum crystals, the largest field of its kind in the world. Sunsets & sunrises here are utterly breathtaking as the dunes reflect muted tones, windblown patterns form in the dunes, creating shape & contrast. We camped in the dunes which itself is a unique experience, but also allows for prime sunrise & sunset viewing.