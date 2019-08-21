Book Your Next Photo Tour
Blue Hour

White Pocket, Arizona, USA by Robert Strain

By on

Views: 1,344

I had visited White Pocket half a dozen times, sometimes with great skies and sometimes not. As always, it is a challenging 4x4 trip into the location, so one always wants to make the driving effort pay off. Since it was monsoon season, it was disappointing to not have some excitement overhead. On this clear evening, I was looking for scenes I had not captured previously that could also work with clear skies. I was with a group, mostly photographers going crazy over their first time to this geologic masterpiece. I left the central features to them. Traveling from one end of the brain rocks to the other over the last hour of light, what seemed to work best with the clear skies was an overview that left out all the orange stripes and leading lines, just focusing on the bulging brain rocks with the remaining subtle light from the west.

