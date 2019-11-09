Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While exploring the White Mountains of Arizona I happened upon this isolated tree. I thought the rolling green hills contrasted against a partly cloudy sky could provide an image of minimalism that would be pleasing to the eye. While this image may seem unusual for the Arizona deserts, it is not that uncommon in the high country of Arizona.