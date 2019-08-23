Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photograph was taken in White Butte Trails near Regina, Saskatchewan. This is a nature area very close to my home and I find that because of that I get to explore it quite a bit. Having an area so close directly benefits my landscape photography as I can jump out there quickly when conditions are right. That was the case for this burning sunrise.

A freezing fog enveloped the area the entire day before before clearing sometime in the night. When I awoke that morning I knew I needed to get somewhere for sunrise. The clouds were setup for spectacular colour and everything was still covered in heavy hoar frost. With sunrise looming close I headed out close to home and to this spot to catch the best of the colour. As I took the 5 minute drive I noted that sunrise colours had just started when I arrived. I parked quickly, grabbed my 20 pound bag and ran in full winter gear (think heavy boots, ski pants, sweater, and jacket!) a full km to this spot in the area. I couldn't breathe after my morning run but I managed to get everything setup for this photo as the light began to peak.

Once I had the colourful sunrise in the camera I sat down and quietly began to catch my breathe. I quickly lost it again as a deer began to meander towards me. I watched silently as it moved through my scene; it was no more than 20 yards from me when it finally spotted me. Careful not to startle it I slowly moved towards my camera and captured the moment when it began to walk away from me. Probably not the pinnacle moment to take the photograph but I was so engrossed in the scene that the camera was the last thing on my mind. I blended the deer into the sunrise series from minutes before later on in order to preserve this morning in my memory forever.