This was our 100 year celebration (40th Anniversary + my wife’s 60th Birthday), which found us touring New Zealand for 3 weeks in a motorhome. We had just taken the ferry over from North Island and were starting the South Island tour from its northernmost Wharariki Beach. It was late February and there may have been a dozen people on the whole beach. But more importantly, three wonderful things came together that evening: 1) it was low tide, 2) there were stormy looking clouds rolling in, and 3) the setting sun popped below the clouds. Heaven!

I was taking 3-stop bracket exposures with my Sony A7r and the Voigtländer Ultra Wide-Heliar 12mm f/5.6 Aspherical III Lens. Since depth of field was not an issue I used f/8 and chose only the middle exposure file to process, which was shot at 1/50 at ISO200. Because there was some distance between the setting sun and the sea stacks I cropped this to the 16:9 projection.