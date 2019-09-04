User Icon

 

New install of these beautiful bronze Whale Tails in a spot where a similar sculpture was for 10 years till 1999. Land was sold but sat for 20 years. Offered to the Town of Randolph. Money was raised, sculptor Jim Sardonis created this new piece and here they are. A great sunset spot, I was there thinking Milky Way but the lights from two road side businesses made that to bright. Turned to the West and captured this image.

