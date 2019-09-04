Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

New install of these beautiful bronze Whale Tails in a spot where a similar sculpture was for 10 years till 1999. Land was sold but sat for 20 years. Offered to the Town of Randolph. Money was raised, sculptor Jim Sardonis created this new piece and here they are. A great sunset spot, I was there thinking Milky Way but the lights from two road side businesses made that to bright. Turned to the West and captured this image.