I was shooting with a friend who visiting from out of town. He did not have a lot mobility so I left him in a location where he could get around and still have a number of compositions that I had already shot on other trips out. Then I started climbing boulders, looking for a new composition that featured the small cottonwoods around the lake that were displaying their best fall colors. This pre-sunrise composition was my favorite, not just for the trees, but the way the warm tones on the dells worked with the golden leaves.