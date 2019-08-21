Book Your Next Photo Tour
Washington Memorial, Washington DC, USA by Shawn Slade

I was at The Mall in Washington to take some long exposure photos of the sun setting behind the Lincoln Memorial. After taking several shots Abe in the Golden Hour, I turned around to see that the Monument was all lit up and looked stunning. The sky was a cobalt blue and the Washington Monument really popped against the sky and reflection on the pool. Also the tree added with their silhouette appearance. I decided to take a long exposure to smooth out the water and add to the serenity of the scene.

