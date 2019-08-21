Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was at The Mall in Washington to take some long exposure photos of the sun setting behind the Lincoln Memorial. After taking several shots Abe in the Golden Hour, I turned around to see that the Monument was all lit up and looked stunning. The sky was a cobalt blue and the Washington Monument really popped against the sky and reflection on the pool. Also the tree added with their silhouette appearance. I decided to take a long exposure to smooth out the water and add to the serenity of the scene.