It is always exciting up here in the Colorado Rocky Mountains to photograph the first frost every fall, especially when there is still colorful foliage in the trees and wetlands. This September 24th was about typical for our first heavy frost and provided a beautiful sparkle to the trees and grasses until the sun erased all of Mother Nature's overnight work. I was out exploring Washington Gulch near Crested Butte, Colorado with my photo buddy, Dick Okell. We were shivering with cold but could not pass up the opportunity on this colorful morning in the mountains. I tried several compositions showing the surrounding mountains but the bright sky kept stealing attention from the frost so I ended up liking this shot the best.