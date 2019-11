Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A good friend convinced me to roll out of bed and brave the frigid early morning air at the Connecticut shoreline. The sky rolled from a deep plum color to a lavender hue as the sun peeked above the horizon in a beautiful sunburst.