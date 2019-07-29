Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A

hot summers evening and I was walking out along Buttermans Track, just a few Kms from my home and the air was so still as it often is in summer. The sun was just going down over this hill and reflections were being cast across the dam, a perfect setting.