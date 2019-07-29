Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Wanarroo, Victoria, Australia by Russell Curr

A hot summers evening and I was walking out along Buttermans Track, just a few Kms from my home and the air was so still as it often is in summer. The sun was just going down over this hill and reflections were being cast across the dam, a perfect setting.

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

