The Wanaka Tree is for sure one of the most known location by landscape photographers, so my challenge was to get some good conditions and make no mistakes. First of all I've planned to be three early April to get the fall colors at their pic. Second was to spent three days there so my chances would increase and third was be at the location very early to get a good spot. I must admit that the composition is ready, just waiting for you, so you need to be lucky with the light, with the clouds in the background and with a calm lake. I didn't found any kind of foggy over the surface but fortunately, I believe I had great conditions.