Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.My husband and I went to Oahu, Hawaii, for our 16th anniversary last year, but his mom ended up getting sick and going into the hospital the very first night we got there! We stayed for a few days while keeping in constant contact with family to get updates on his mom. The fourth day we were there we got word that she was getting worse, and so with that we ended our vacation early and got a flight back home. This photo was taken on our last night in Hawaii. I wanted to get out and shoot a sunset and to also get some photos of Waikiki across the water. It was such a beautiful night, though a bit bittersweet and emotional. But we will definitely be returning to Hawaii before too terribly long!
Please share this post: