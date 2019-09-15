Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a long exposure taken on Reynisfjara beach, which is made from black pebbles and sand, on the southern coast of Iceland. There are many black sand beaches throughout Iceland due to the high level of volcanic activity, however, this beach is a bit unique due to the presence of the offshore Reynisdrangar rock formations. The sunset had a bit of colour but the sky on the upper left side didn't have enough visual interest and I wasn't happy with the results. However, I stayed and kept shooting, trying to get some nice wave formations during the blue hour. I was happy to see the sky open up over the sea stacks and thought it would compliment the diagonal line of the waves nicely. It was getting pretty dark at that point and I had to increase my ISO to 200 just to keep shooting without a remote.

There are amazing sites all over Iceland, but the southern shore is quite special. On this trip I drove the entire ring road with a friend over the course of a week, including the west fjords which are spectacular. I highly recommend getting a rental car and going for a road trip at your own pace, but a week for the ring road is a bit too rushed and you'll feel like you're always driving. Two weeks would give enough time for a more relaxed ring road journey, in addition to a few days in Reykjavik. I went during the tail end of summer to avoid the main tourist season, but you may want to go earlier to see puffins, or later to see more northern lights.