Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I shot this picture on my first trip to Iceland. It was only a layover between the United States and Europe, but I enjoyed it so much that I slept less than 20 hours during the 5 days I was there. This is one of the first images I shot there, with my freshly IR converted Sony a7RII. I love infrared for it brings out the contrast in the sky and turns the vegetation white, including seaweed. It definitely helped being out the impression of volume in this image, and allowed for some of the clouds to show better with the long exposure technique used here.