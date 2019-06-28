It was the first trip to Iceland. The idea to go here came right while watching the movie Mitty. It was March, which is considered winter month for Iceland. We were struck by the incredible strong winds here, which literally knocked down. But this wind created huge beautiful waves in the ocean. We also managed to visit the ice cave and go to the iceberg lagoon for several days in a row. Once we came back from shooting in Vik and saw this lovely church on the hill, so this picture turned out.