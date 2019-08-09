Book Your Next Photo Tour


Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»View from Sirumalai Hills, India by Krishnamani Ramanathan
Blue Hour

View from Sirumalai Hills, India by Krishnamani Ramanathan

By on 0 Comments

View from Sirumalai Hills, India by Krishnamani Ramanathan
Views: 833

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Often times when I travel for work, I like to stop at a point that grabs my attention. And when I had gone to the famous Sirumalai Hills near the town of Dindigul on a reconnaissance trip, I was quite taken up with the Forest Department’s watch tower. I couldn’t go there in the morning, so I made it a point to visit in the evening. As dusk was approaching, I made my way towards the watch tower. The climb to the top of the tower was a little harder than I anticipated but I was too excited about the view to think of tiredness. When I got to the top, I was at a loss for words. In my experience as a photographer, I have seen some incredible spots. The Sirumalai Hills is right up there with the very best that I’ve seen. As I was scanning the landscape for potential photos, I told myself that I was lucky on two counts. One was due to the bird’s eye view from the watch tower. The other perhaps more important factor was that I was able to capture the car light trails. As you can see, it added a touch of magic to what I captured.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®