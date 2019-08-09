Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Often times when I travel for work, I like to stop at a point that grabs my attention. And when I had gone to the famous Sirumalai Hills near the town of Dindigul on a reconnaissance trip, I was quite taken up with the Forest Department’s watch tower. I couldn’t go there in the morning, so I made it a point to visit in the evening. As dusk was approaching, I made my way towards the watch tower. The climb to the top of the tower was a little harder than I anticipated but I was too excited about the view to think of tiredness. When I got to the top, I was at a loss for words. In my experience as a photographer, I have seen some incredible spots. The Sirumalai Hills is right up there with the very best that I’ve seen. As I was scanning the landscape for potential photos, I told myself that I was lucky on two counts. One was due to the bird’s eye view from the watch tower. The other perhaps more important factor was that I was able to capture the car light trails. As you can see, it added a touch of magic to what I captured.