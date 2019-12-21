Dover, Vermont, USA by Tom Singleton

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was enjoying a glass of wine with friends when the light changed dramatically. Fortunately I had my camera with me and able to get this shot. The light lasted less than a minute. This is a favorite location for me. Whether it is for a sunrise, a sunset or a shot at mid day the scenery is fantastic. The image shows the rolls of hills looking east toward New Hampshire, you can see all the way to Mount Monadnock. This view is timeless and is wonderful in all seasons. Usually I use a tripod, but in this case I did not have the time, setting up a tripod would have lost me the shot.