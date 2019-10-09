Vienna, Austria by Nicola Lederer

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Prater is a huge park in Vienna. The main alley is a paradise for runners, walkers, dogs - and photographers. Every year when the leaves begin to change their colours and the light shows its most beautiful side, you have to be there and capture the beauty of nature in the middle of a city.