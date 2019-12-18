Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

2017 was a year of great change for me. I needed to get away. I had wanted to photograph the Icelandic winter for some time so I decided to stop putting it off and make it happen. I boarded my flight on the now defunct Wow! air and made my way north from the east coast of the United States. When I arrived, there was a bad storm and the 110 mph winds had Route 1 closed. I was stuck in Reykjavik for the time being. Once everything settled, I continued on my journey east.

I slept in my car in sub-zero temperatures near this mountain for several days attempting to photograph the Northern Lights and a good sunrise. The weather was constantly changing and the shot was a challenge. In the same day, it snowed, rained, was sunny and completely socked in with fog. I didn't think I'd see alpenglow on the peaks at all! On the last day, I woke up just in time to see this beautiful sunrise lighting the mountains before me. I barely had time to get out of my sleeping bag, put layers on sprint to the spot I had scouted out before I missed the light. I am lucky I did as this ended up being one of my favorite shots of all time. The shot itself is a 5-frame, hand-shot panorama taken at 17mm and stitched together in Lightroom. The scene was just wide enough that a single shot at 17mm didn't get all of the foreground I wanted.