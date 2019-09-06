Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a rainy week in the Faroes, the skies finally cleared for a boat trip along the Vestmanna bird cliffs. Most of the birds had already left for the season, but I luckily captured this pair of fulmars against the cloud, as the rocks pointed the way.

This was in 2017, when the Faroe Islands had much less tourist traffic. The early autumn weather was as much of an advantage as a disadvantage - though I lost one day to a complete fogbound whiteout, the rest of the days had some spectacular moody clouds and rays of light as the sun broke through between the showers. The one regret of going in September was that there were far fewer birds around, but I remedied this earlier in 2019 on a return visit, where you could barely move without seeing an oystercatcher.