Vernon Falls, New York, USA by James Somers

I had come here originally for a senior portrait shoot for a client but quickly fell in love with the location. I had about an hour and 45 minutes to kill before my next client, about a 20 minute drive away, and I spent every single one of those minutes here capturing this beautiful location tucked behind a playground and baseball field.