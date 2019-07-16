It took a whole year to make this shot, and it took a lot of patience to get back to the same spot several times, fortunately this time I was lucky enough to find the perfect weather conditions, but in the end perseverance brought the result I hoped for.

Hey Marco

We would love you to join our premium members. We are now offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below. Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor