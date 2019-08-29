Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I recently explored the numerous photogenic landscapes in the Canadian Rockies. Withstanding the freezing temperatures at blue hour, I was waiting in anticipation for a dramatic sky as back drop to the beautiful Vermillion lake near the town of Banff in the national Park. I had no luck and was rather disappointed.

It was the calm serenity of the silky smooth water, the absolute silence apart from the twittering of birds and the freshness in the air that mesmerized me. This made it all worth it.

I set the camera up with Mount Rundle still covered in snow as the focal point and background to the scene. In the foreground the watergrasses still dormant from the winter cold was just peeping through the water surface.

To enhance the silkiness of the water i used a slow shutter speed of 15 sec. This gives a beautiful calmness to the scene and emphasize the reflections of the surrounding snow covered mountains in the water. The tones are subdued due to the cloud cover, yet really represents the calmness of the moment.

The Canadian rockies is good for ones soul and I think every season brings its own beauty.