Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Upon my first visit to Vermillion Cliffs National Monument in Northern Arizona, I was graced with one of the longest and most wonderfully beautiful sunsets I've ever seen. The sun had set a good 45 minutes before this shot was taken, yet the red light still diffused through the atmosphere and lit up the clouds above me. This is why I absolutely love photographing in Blue Hour. It always delivers the goods, in my opinion, and offers the best color palate. This late red light also cast a soft light on the white rocks here and made for a quite inviting scene. For this shot, I got really low to the ground with my tripod and my wide angle Laowa 15mm lens and the Sony A7R2 body. I decided to use a single exposure here and let the foreground stay slightly soft, not to distract from the overall scene above it. I really loved how the small pool here looked like a dragon's eye.

Lastly, I'd recommend a solid 4x4 vehicle to get to this area, its quite a crazy road in. I was happy with how my Toyota 4Runner performed here and would recommend something similar with a lift and good tires. Good luck!