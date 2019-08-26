Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada by Claude Dalley

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have watched the weather and tide charts for months to pick the right time to capture this image. This was the day to visit the east coast of Vancouver Island. The rocks on the shore leading to the larger rocks of shore was asking for a long exposure. This photo is the results of waiting for just the right time. I live in Courtenay on central Vancouver Island and this provide me the opportunity to visit many coastal areas often.