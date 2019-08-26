Book Your Next Photo Tour
Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada by Claude Dalley

I have watched the weather and tide charts for months to pick the right time to capture this image. This was the day to visit the east coast of Vancouver Island. The rocks on the shore leading to the larger rocks of shore was asking for a long exposure. This photo is the results of waiting for just the right time. I live in Courtenay on central Vancouver Island and this provide me the opportunity to visit many coastal areas often.

