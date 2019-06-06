The last leg of our Escalante loop found us in the Valley of the Gods. It's a sixteen mile loop that winds through red sand stone monoliths. You can take a self-guided tour and drive the loop in about an hour, or stay in one of the few campsites overnight. We were coming down the perilous switchbacks called the Moqui Dugway, and at the bottom of the hill is the road to Valley of the Gods. The sign faces the opposite direction so we soon discovered that we past the turn off. We realized after consulting the GPS and map that we had to turn around. We were running out of time, the sun was going down, already making the most beautiful glow on the rocks. It wasn't long until we found a great campsite at the edge of a mesa. I took the opportunity to capture some sunset images. After a little dinner and campfire, we settled in this gorgeous area. Just as dusk had fallen I began to realize the 3/4 moon was beginning to become visible. It was a large orb floating in a beautiful gradient blue sky, perfectly aligned with one of the famous monoliths, the so-called Lady in a Tub. The light was such that I was able to capture some detail in the moon's shadow. The moon travels quickly and I had to find a shutter speed that froze the motion, and capture enough light to keep it from being blurry. Only having spent one night in the Valley of the Gods, I was blessed with a spectacular display of light for the duration. My only regret was that we didn't spend another night there.