Valletta, Malta by Tom Lloyd

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A week on the island of Malta, some time ago. Lots of great photo opportunities on the island. I had walked around for a what seemed like an age over the previous days, aching feet and many photographs. Returning on this particular evening I observed the fading light, dashing out of may hotel camera bag and tripod in hand to find a location not too far away. Luckily I was not to long in finding a spot. Set up my tripod as quickly as possible, composed my shot, not too happy with the result I decided to take a series of shots for stitching later in post. I used my Nikon D300 and a battered 12-24mm Nikkor Zoom, 200 ISO, f9 and 1 second exposure. I still have the D300 and it is still working very well. The lens is alas deceased.