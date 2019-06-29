This was a lucky shot... It has been the only time I have seen the area around the Aoos Lake with so much snow, and during a colorful sunset. I have seen it so many times, even during winter in the past years, but every time the weather didn't help for a dramatic minimal shot. The sun was about to hide completely behind the horizon, so I shot it handheld, as I had no more time to set up my tripod, filters and remote shutter release. I hope I will see this scene again in the future with some more available time.