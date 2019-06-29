Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Valia Calda, Metsovo, Greece by John Sapnas
Minimalism

Valia Calda, Metsovo, Greece by John Sapnas

By on 0 Comments

Valia Calda, Metsovo, Greece by John Sapnas
Views: 96

Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

This was a lucky shot... It has been the only time I have seen the area around the Aoos Lake with so much snow, and during a colorful sunset. I have seen it so many times, even during winter in the past years, but every time the weather didn't help for a dramatic minimal shot. The sun was about to hide completely behind the horizon, so I shot it handheld, as I had no more time to set up my tripod, filters and remote shutter release. I hope I will see this scene again in the future with some more available time.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®