Val Arzino, Italy by Saverio Sartore

Photographing Val Arzino (Valley) in fall is really exciting for the presence of beech and hornbeam woods particularly near the source of Arzino stream where there are a number of waterfalls and narrow canyons. The carpets of leaves on the ground/water and on the trees provides an extraordinary kaleidoscope of colors. To reach the waterfalls from the hamlet of Pozzis there is an easy trail but one must ford the stream whose water level is generally low. I was there the third week of October last year hoping to see the peak of color foliage, fortunately it was cloudy with some leaves still green but the majority were amazingly ranging from yellow-to-red colors.