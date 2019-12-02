Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

At this point in december 1944 the Battle of the Bulge started. It is also called the three country point (Belgium, Netherlands & Germany). Now the same valley is well known for is wild narcis flowers (Narcissus). I was looking for snow-scapes and on my way I found some iced patches with some nice crackling structures. With the 12-40mm you can focus really close (0.2m / 7.87 in) and I was quit pleased with this one.