I had not been skiing in quite a few years, so this was quite challenging for me. I had to carry my camera equipment, balance on skis and attempt to remain on my feet at the same time while being awestruck. The incredible lighting upon the trees and mountains almost shouted to me to capture it and take it home with me. The way the mountains appeared to be blue only enhanced the cold and isolation that one feels alone, in the woods as darkness approaches. It was March, but still frosty and lonesome, yet so very peaceful. The only thing missing was a bench, some hot chocolate and boot warmers!