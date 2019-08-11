Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Three days on the Lofoten is definitely not enough. We tried to be everywhere and see everything. Changing lights and breathtaking landscapes often stopped us on the way. As a result, we reached the famous Uttakleiv beach quite late, shortly before sunset. There was no time to really explore the place or find the best compositions.

This place has enormous potential. Black rocks - big and small - and waves crashing into them. On the right side of the horizon a mountain range, and so many photographers!

After the sunset we were still enjoying the blue hour and long expositions, hoping to see the North lights in this unusual place. No chance this time. I hope that next time I will be able to spend much more time on this beautiful beach.