t was my first visit to Norway. Me and my photography workshop group went to shoot Uttakleiv beach at sunset. There was plenty of others photographers. Most of them were in line for the “Eye shot“ that is really popular “instagram” kind of shot. It’s a sphere shaped rock under water with beautiful colors around it. I wasn’t interested to be part of the crowd so I started to look around. We had enough time to scout the area and I tried to capture waves shattering on the rocks. My main goal wasn’t waves but I wanted to capture wide panorama-like shot using rocky foreground and lit mountains by setting sun as background. My expectations were high and the golden hour was close but It was heavily overcast. Light didn’t happen…. So I had to work with what I had and this is the result. Focus stacked image of three photos at 24mm f11 ISO 64 using Lee Big Stopper to achieve smooth water look. I hope that I will return there sometimes.