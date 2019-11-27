Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

To this day this moment stands as one of the most powerful and compelling sights I’ve yet to witness. Captured and processed during a very difficult time for me. A time when I, myself was hanging on by just a thread. A draught of creativity and a relentless effort to improve despite it. The battle of light and shadow within myself mimicked in nature, a spark of life, a thread of light in the distance proves it still burns inside but it feels just out of reach. My hearts scarred, brittle and tangled branches sprawl to feel it’s warmth but like the sunset, they’re quickly consumed by darkness, drifting in a sea of nothing until the sun comes again. I’m basking in that sun now, though, grasping to it’s energy with all of me.