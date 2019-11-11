Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Ururi, a small town on the lush hills of lower Molise. A landscape made up of gentle hills, inflamed by the golden colour of the wheat in summer, which slowly slope down towards the Adriatic Sea.

I've seen this lonely tree in the distance, struck by the warm, grazing light of the late afternoon. I didn't have the super tele with me, so I used the 200mm and then I cropped the photo in post production.