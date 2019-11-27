Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is the view when you take the boardwalk along the Upper Terrace of Mammoth Hot Springs at the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park. The area is constantly changing due to the thermal activity and each year we visit we get a different Look. Areas which were just wet when we first visited in 1977 now look like the view in the image. When we first visited the parking lot was considerable smaller and you could walk in front of it. After enlarging it several years ago thermal activity is now breaking it apart and substantially reducing the number of parking spots.

The boardwalk on which I'm standing continues for another 70+ yards eventually ending at Canary Spring from where you can see the main buildings ad in the fall a large herd of elk in rut. The image is easy to get provided you visit at the right times: season, day, time of day, and weather all contribute significantly! The weather in Yellowstone can change dramatically in the course of a day - you are at 6700+ feet. My favorite season is fall but late spring is also nice. Best to visit when school is in session.