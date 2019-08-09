Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Kananaskis is one of my absolute favourite places on the planet. It’s located in the Canadian Rockies in Alberta, Canada near Banff National Park and even though it’s right next to the national park, this area gets far fewer visitors and I would argue just as if not more beautiful. This particular lake is named Upper Kananaskis Lakes, and it lies in the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park which is in the very heart of the region.

I had the idea for this image in my mind for over a year, but I had to wait for the conditions to be just perfect. I wanted the water in the lake to not be frozen (otherwise it would just be a big blank boring area in the frame) and yet I wanted the mountains to have some snow on them. Everything came together on one day in the month of November which is when I made this image. It was a beautiful quiet morning and as a bonus, there was this bank of low cloud above the water that really added to the atmosphere. Although it was only around -5°C or -6°C, there was a cold biting wind blowing so I was really glad that I had worn my super warm puffy coat.

This blue hour image was made just before sunrise and is a stitch of 7-8 vertical images with my 90mm lens. I also used a 2 stop soft edge ND grad filter to balance out the exposure of the sky and the land.