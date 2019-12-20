Tree At Dawn, Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy by Luca Feliziani

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was driving towards a place where I had decided to take some photos, but you know, not every single day your body wants to get up early! So, with a little delay in my timetable, I saw this wonderful sky just before sunrise. I immediately stopped the car and looked for a subject, and that tree won the challenge. The sky turned several times from light blue to dark violet.

I tried several compositions, horizontal and vertical, but there were always some object that ruined the frame. So I decide to zoom a little more and 'clear' the background of the photo. Doing so I sacrificed a little part of the beautiful sky but the result was satisfactory.