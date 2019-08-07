Book Your Next Photo Tour


Blue Hour

Twilight Near Thunder Hole, Acadia NP, Maine, USA by Larry Lorusso

There is a cobble beach near Thunder Hole in Acadia NP which is a favorite place. Even though it's close to a very popular place not many people go there. I've been there many times but this time visited later in the day and everything came together with the tide right and fog moved in and the long exposure combined for a picture that seems to describe more than what was in front of the camera. I bought the Deardorff new in 1977 and shortly after was able to acquire Bernice Abbott's 5x7 back and immediately took to that format and stopped shooting 4x5 format. I always wonder which images she made with the back and thrilled to be able to use it!

