I took this on the Yorkshire moors. It’s an incredibly stunning place. I called the image ‘Twas Brillig’ in honor of my favorite poem the Jabberwocky. I feel like this could have been how the tree in the poem looks! The orange light on the right comes from Scarborough just over the horizon. You can just make out a light of a farmer lamping on the horizon about a third in from the right. I had taken my girlfriend up on to the moor with me, when she saw the light flashing over the moors she became convinced that the person was after us so I was only able to take a few frames before having to walk her back to the car!

I shot it by 'painting' light on to the tree during the long exposure.